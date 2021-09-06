FUNToken (FUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.85 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $319.74 million and $28.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

