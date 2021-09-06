Full18 Capital LLC Sells 6,472 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Full18 Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trean Insurance Group worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 679,888 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,164,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after buying an additional 189,160 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $538.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

