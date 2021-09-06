Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 48,553 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,069,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

