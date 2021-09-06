Full18 Capital LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

TRI opened at $118.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

