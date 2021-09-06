Full18 Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Full18 Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,291 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cowen worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 33.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $7,312,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cowen during the first quarter worth about $5,273,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter worth about $5,274,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Cowen by 60.0% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN opened at $36.47 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

