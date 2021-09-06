Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 29,262 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. Assurant accounts for 1.9% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $170.37 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $171.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.