Full18 Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. WEX makes up approximately 1.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WEX by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

WEX stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

