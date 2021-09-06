FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases $19,446.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,446.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $92,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FSK stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.