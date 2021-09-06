FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Purchases $19,446.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,446.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $92,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FSK stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
