Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report $6.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.53 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 12,690,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,717,779. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

