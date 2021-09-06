Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post sales of $799.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. 166,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

