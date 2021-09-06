Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Cap of $903,550.94

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $903,550.94 and $5,921.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

