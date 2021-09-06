Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

