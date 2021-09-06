Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

FTV stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. 2,179,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.