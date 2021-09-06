Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
