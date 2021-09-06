Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

