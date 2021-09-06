Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 21,482 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.40% of Skyline Champion worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $83,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $233,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $66.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,138 shares of company stock worth $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

