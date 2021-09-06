Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 1,835 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,091,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $214.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day moving average of $219.73. The company has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

