Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,755 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

