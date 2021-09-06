Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 278.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $244.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

