Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $102.66 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,274,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

