Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

