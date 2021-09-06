Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VIAAY stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $11.83.
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
