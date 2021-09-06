Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIAAY stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

