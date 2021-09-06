FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Tops $579,068.46

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. FLIP has a market cap of $579,068.46 and $365.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00069006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00016989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00144835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00792835 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

