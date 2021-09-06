First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,363,000 after purchasing an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after buying an additional 411,807 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

