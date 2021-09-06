First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.84. 4,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,095. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

