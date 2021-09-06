First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.81. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.48.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.62.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

