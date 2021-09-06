First Horizon Corp Sells 3,183 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Horizon Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $181.66. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

