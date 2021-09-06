First Horizon Corp Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First Horizon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.76 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.09.

