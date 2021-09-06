First Horizon Corp Purchases 397 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 170.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96.

