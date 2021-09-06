First Horizon Corp Purchases 182 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Horizon Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $381.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

