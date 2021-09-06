First Horizon Corp Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.