First Horizon Corp Acquires 8,379 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 105.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $745,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

