First Horizon Corp Acquires 400 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.47 and a 12-month high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.