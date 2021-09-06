First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group’s (NYSE:FHS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 7th. First High-School Education Group had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NYSE FHS opened at $4.19 on Monday. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

