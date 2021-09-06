First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

