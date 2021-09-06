First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $69.05 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

