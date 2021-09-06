Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 431,246 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 29.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431,246 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $102,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

