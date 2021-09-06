Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 202,236 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202,236 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Alleghany worth $37,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y traded down $7.20 on Monday, hitting $662.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,235. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $671.92 and its 200 day moving average is $671.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.