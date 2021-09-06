Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $274.92 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $274,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

