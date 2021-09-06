Financial Survey: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial 24.48% 9.61% 1.00%

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartFinancial $133.04 million 2.89 $24.33 million $1.82 13.99

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of SmartFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of SmartFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Thomasville Bancshares and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

SmartFinancial has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and loans secured by income-producing properties. The Consumer Real Estate segment comprises of real estate loans such as home equity lines. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of credit to real estate developers or investors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides commercial and financial loans. The Consumer and Other segment gives direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit and educational loans. The company was founded on September 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

