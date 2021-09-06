Financial Analysis: Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.56 $11.07 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.14 $4.95 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 14.35% -20.81% 11.84% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Volatility & Risk

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

