Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

CONE opened at $80.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

