Fifth Third Bancorp Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,073 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $162.99 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $163.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

