Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 49 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 60.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 690.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $297.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

