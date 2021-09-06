Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,712 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after acquiring an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.93 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

