Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 199.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $55,215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

