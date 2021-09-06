Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 375 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after buying an additional 42,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $244.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

