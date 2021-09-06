FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OPFI traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,300. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

