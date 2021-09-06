FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 6.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $158.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

