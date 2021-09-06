FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,085 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPP opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.