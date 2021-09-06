FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after buying an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

